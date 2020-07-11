VB urges residents, businesses to adhere to safety measures to reduce COVID-19 spread

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise within the City of Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads region, the City is calling on residents, local businesses, and visitors to adhere to safety measures including wearing requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Region 5 — which includes the Hampton Roads area — has a total of 9,448 cases.

That number is up by 405 since Thursday, with 116 cases from Virginia Beach. The regional death toll has reached 241, which is up six deaths since Thursday.

Of the 943 new cases statewide, the Virginia Department of Health said the total is the highest number since early June. Nearly half of the deaths were in Region 5.

“COVID is posing a continuing threat and we want to make sure that everyone follows the same guidelines we have been advocating for the last several weeks: wear a face covering while indoors and in public spaces, especially when it isn’t possible to maintain six feet of distance from others,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

“In addition, it’s important that we remind everyone to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently. We know these measures are effective at helping stop the spread,” Dyer said.

“The impacts of the coronavirus have already been devastating to many of our businesses and residents,” said Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton.

“Now, more and more young people are being diagnosed with COVID-19. To minimize the effects, we’re going to have to do better. Other states have seen surges in cases which has led to hospitals that are over capacity. We don’t want to end up in that situation, said Sutton.”

Steps to help prevent exposure and illness from COVID-19 health officials advise the public to practice the following measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid shaking hands

Keep from touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Keep children who are sick at home

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as doorknobs, cell phones, keyboards and mice, tablets, remote controls, light switches, door handles, gas pump handles, etc., with disinfectant wipes/spray

