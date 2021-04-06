VB triple shooting started with attempted robbery, according to court documents

Shooting in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive on April 3, 2021. (WAVY photo/Jon Dowding)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents reveal a shooting on Hiawatha Drive that left one person dead and two others hurt Saturday night appears to be an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Documents for one of the suspects, 20-year-old Davoll James Jr., state it all started with a call for shots fired just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

Virginia Beach police have charged James with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Also arrested in connection to the incident was 19-year-old Jarquavivs Webb. He’s charged with robbery, attempting to commit a non-capital offense, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The paperwork says a witness saw James standing by one person in the road saying, “what did I do.” He then allegedly picked up a shell casing and ran.

Documents say one of the people who was shot told police that James fired into their car several times as they were driving away.

James’ mother, who didn’t want us to use her name, claims he acted that night in self-defense after getting hit in the back of the head.

“They came with the intent to rob him. He acted in self-defense. He was scared for his life. He says he didn’t know they were young kids; all he knew was he felt threatened like he was going to lose his life,” said James’ mother.

Court documents help connect some of what she’s alleging.

Court paperwork says the other man arrested, Jarquavivs Webb, told the detective that he and others went to buy marijuana that night.

According to documents, Webb said he and another person planned to rob someone of the marijuana — James’ mother says that person was her son, although she was not aware a drug deal was allegedly involved.

James’ mother says this wasn’t the first time someone tried to rob her son recently.

10 On Your Side reported in late January two women were arrested for an armed robbery on Jan. 31. It happened while people were inside the home on Hiawatha Drive waiting for a food delivery.

“Two young women had came and robbed him at gunpoint with an automatic rifle and [another] gun,” said his mother.

She says her heart hurts for everyone involved, but her son had no intentions of hurting anyone.

Webb had an arraignment Tueday and paperwork says he has a bond hearing scheduled for April 8.

It’s not clear when James’ will appear next in court. Paperwork says he was removed from his hearing on Monday due to an emotional outburst.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.