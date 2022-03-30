The offices will be closed as they move to the new City Hall building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The big move from the old city hall in Virginia Beach is right around the corner.

The new Virginia Beach City Hall construction is almost done.

During the month of April, departments from the old building (Building 1) are slowly but surely settling into their new and improved building, at 2401 Courthouse Drive.

The first to relocate will be the City Treasurer and City Attorney offices, as well as the Commissioner of the Revenue.

On April 8 and April 11, the City Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue offices will be closed to make the move as smooth and painless as possible.

Hours for those offices will go back to normal for in-person business on Tuesday, April 12.

DMV Select will also be impacted by the office closures. And all Treasurer’s Office locations (Beach, Kempsville, Lynnhaven and Thalia offices) will be closed.

The current Building 1 will receive a revamp and be called Building 3, located on 2403 Courthouse Drive, by its estimated reopening in spring 2024.

The new City Hall can be found between Building 1 and Building 2.

The current Council Chamber will continue to be the location for all public meetings for City Council until the new chamber is done and the move is over.

Keep an eye out for the New City Hall and ribbon cutting ceremony information.

Budget & Management Services, City Auditor, Finance, and Office of Volunteer Resources move April 23-24. The Mayor’s Office, City Manager’s Office, and City Clerk’s Office, Communications Office move from April 30 to May 1.

Contact the City Treasurer’s Office at 757-385-4445 or the Commissioner of the Revenue Office at 757-385-4251 with questions and more information.

Online services will still be open: