VB Town Center releases guides for restaurants, businesses open for dining and shopping

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia prepares to reopen some businesses with restrictions starting Friday, Virginia Beach Town Center has released some lists to make dining and shopping easy.
Town Center has two lists: an outdoor dining guide and an open for business guide.
The pages will be updated as new information becomes available.
Click here for the outdoor dining guide.
Click here for the open for business guide.
Latest Posts:
- Illinois hospital responds to video of nurse at crowded Wisconsin bar
- VB Public Works accelerates projects along 19th Street to assist local businesses in the area
- VBCPS outlines three possible scenarios for the reopening the next school year
- Information you need to check on your stimulus payment
- FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott’s rapid virus test