VB Town Center hosting ‘Town and Treat’ trick or treating, costume contest on Oct. 23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As Halloween approaches, Town Center has announced they will be hosting a night of family-friendly events during their ‘Town and Treat’ celebration on October 23.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature trick or treating throughout Town Center, as well as live music, face painting and live music.

Event organizers say that children 12 and under can come dressed in their costumes to enter in the costume contest. Participants will be able to enter one of three categories: “Cutest”, “Scariest”, and “Most Creative.”

Leashed dogs can also enter the “Best Dressed” dog costume contest.