VB Town Center businesses shut down to prevent coronavirus spread

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The growing health crisis has many businesses doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants and shops at Town Center in Virginia Beach are closing their doors.

Keagan’s Irish Pub is “Dublin” down on coronavirus.

The popular spot decided to close their doors the night before their biggest day of the year: St. Patrick’s Day.

Management said it was simply the right thing to do.

“We just want to make sure with the elevating situation, that we’re doing everything we can for the community,” General Manager Jason Janezeck said.

RELATED: O’Connor Brewing, TASTE shut down tasting room, only offering to-go orders during coronavirus pandemic

We’re told the party brings in big crowds and profits — but with the number of coronavirus cases growing each day in the state, Janezeck says the risk isn’t worth it.

“The health and safety of the community is more important to us than the financial impact that will come from it,” he said.

Nearby businesses are doing the same. Lululemon, Paper Source, and Free People all have signs posted citing COVID-19 as the reason for closing. Others have adjusted their hours.

“If we take the short-term loss for the betterment of the long-term goal, I think we can come out of this situation a little better,” Janezeck said.

With a little luck of the Irish, Janezeck said they’ll reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so — and when they do, they plan to throw an even bigger St. Paddy’s celebration.

”The same green beer you get today you’ll be able to get then,” Janezeck said.

Their doors might be closed, but Keagan‘s is still making sure people are fed.

The hundreds of pounds of food the restaurant ordered for their celebration is being donated to the Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore Food Bank.

