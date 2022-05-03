VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation and the Bikeways and Trails Advisory Committee are inviting citizens to take a ride on May 20 to honor local first responders.

The six-mile ride will take place at 9 a.m. to celebrate National Bike to Work day during Bike Month.

The ride will follow shared-use paths and on-road bike lanes on a roundtrip ride from the Virginia Beach Parks & Rec Administration Building to City Hall and back escorted by members of Virginia Beach Fire, EMS, police, and sheriff’s departments.

Riders must have their own bicycles and a helmet is required to participate. All participants must sign a liability waiver and are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 a.m. to gear up before the 9 a.m. start time.

For more information about the bike ride and a calendar of local rides, area cycling events, and other resources, visit VBgov.com/bikemonth.