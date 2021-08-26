VB to hold Sept. 11 remembrance event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will host an event to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The free event will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mount Trashmore Park.

WAVY’s Symone Davis will host the event and will be joined by Regent University Singers directed by Gary Spell and the Tidewater Winds Concert Band directed by John Brewington.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Click here for more event information.