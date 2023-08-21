VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will host a special hiring event for waste management operators with a CDL (commercial driver’s license).

According to the city, waste management operator II’s are eligible for a $4,000 hiring bonus paid in increments in their first year of employment. Waste management operators have a four-day work week from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Waste Management facility located on 3024 Holland Rd.

On-the-spot interviews will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information about the position and the hiring event visit vbgovcareers.com.