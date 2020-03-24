VB teacher raising money for pediatric cancer moves fundraising online

Live Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An eighth grade English teacher at Princess Anne Middle School in Virginia Beach is working to raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

An event was originally planned for this Friday, March 27, but Hunter Dunlow says he’s since moved the event completely online. It will be a 12-hour livestream from noon to midnight.

Raising money for pediatric cancer is important to Dunlo. One of the students at his school is Abby Furco, a sweet teenager whose journey we’ve followed for years. She previously battled cancer, had a bone marrow transplant in 2015 and developed a disease where the donated marrow attacked her body. At one point, she was given 48 hours to live.

“Abby Furco isn’t just a poster child, she’s an awesome kid who was helping me plan this event and giving me feedback,” said Dunlo.

Besides shaving his head live, there are also many things he plans to do to fill the 12-hour livestream.

“I’m going to taste the spiciest coffee in the world,” he said.

He will also be reading children’s books.

“I’m a freestyle rapper by trade, so I’ll be rapping to requested topics in the chat,” said Dunlo.

Dunlo also wants to provide some music, so he teamed up with artists from Koo Koo Kanga Roo, so he and his family and those tuned in can dance, too.

He says he knows people are going through a hard time right now and if money’s tight, he says they can help by sharing what’s going on on social media.

“It doesn’t cost a dime to share something on Facebook. It doesn’t cost a dime to retweet something and inspire someone and to take this phenomenal kid from Virginia Beach, Virginia,  and make this worldwide,” said Dunlo.

If you want to know more about how you can donate or the events that will be livestreamed, visit Dunlo’s website.

