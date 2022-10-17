VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Since its launch in the summer of 2021, Virginia Beach Police say ShotSpotter technology has detected 441 occurrences of gunfire in their city.

On Saturday, October 8, police confirm the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them of three separate gunfire incidents.

Right around 2 a.m. police say they responded to the first incident, in the 1800 Atlantic Avenue. Officers found several shell casings, as well as an AR15 style rifle inside a vehicle. As a result of this investigation, 29-year-old Kevin Harris was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in city limits.

At the same time, a second incident was unfolding in the 5400 block of Wesleyan Drive. Officers arrived on that scene and found an occupied vehicle stuck on a median, with several shell casings nearby. Police charged two people as a result of the investigation. 22-year-old Jordan Cordon Judge, of Yorktown, was charged with being under the influence while carrying a concealed weapon in public, public intoxication, and discharge of a firearm in public. 23-year-old Nathan Avree Tabor, also of Yorktown, was charged with discharging a firearm in public and reckless handling of a firearm.

They were alerted to the third gunfire incident of the day just before 9 a.m., in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive. ShotSpotter notified VBPD of three rounds fired. Officers detained three juvenile subjects. Officers also located shell casings and a .45 caliber handgun which matched the shell casings.

“This technology is a force multiplier, especially in this era of diminished police staffing. ShotSpotter deploys officers when and where they are most needed, those areas of our communities suffering from persistent gun violence. There is no doubt Virginia Beach is safer today thanks to ShotSpotter,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

One of the above incidents was in the Second Precinct; the other two were in the Third Precinct.

Since July 2021, VBPD says ShotSpotter has detected 139 occurrences of gunfire in the 2nd Precinct, and 302 in the 3rd Precinct.