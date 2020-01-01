VB Sheriff’s Office raises more than $6,600 for Special Olympics Virginia, Cure SMA

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No Shave November benefited more than just the deputies who got out of shaving at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office this year.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office raised more than $6,600 for Special Olympics Virginia and Cure SMA.

The sheriff’s office deputies donated to the cause as part of No Shave November and December. They donated $20 to forego shaving in November, and $25 for December.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday with the dollar figures: $3,290 for Special Olympics Virginia and $3,336 for Cure SMA, a nonprofit focused on eliminating and improving treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

