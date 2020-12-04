VB Sheriff Stolle removed from state commission investigating 2019 mass shooting, bill excluded current elected officials

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle will not serve on the state commission created to investigate the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Last week, WAVY reported Stolle was originally appointed to serve on the 20-member commission, but he later learned there was an oversight in the selection process. Language in the legislation establishing the commission excludes elected officials.

“I believe this was an honest mistake and, while I regret not being able to participate I am hopeful the commission will do an excellent job and I look forward to its findings,” Stolle said in a Facebook post on Friday.

This is the third in-depth probe into the May 2019 shooting, in which a city employee killed 12 people and injured several others. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved $77,000 in his budget to have the commission “conduct an independent, thorough, objective incident review.”

Some victims’ family members pushed for the formation of the commission after they had concerns about other probes.

Last week, a city spokesperson confirmed with 10 On Your Side a final completed incident report from the Virginia Beach Police Department and FBI was due in the coming weeks.