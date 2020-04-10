VB sheriff seeks guidance about benefits for first responders exposed to COVID-19 on duty

Live Now
Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local sheriff is seeking guidance from the Virginia Attorney General about benefits eligibility for first responders who may become exposed to coronavirus while on duty.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle wrote a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on April 10. Stolle requested guidance on benefits eligibility for first responders who may become sick or die after being exposed to COVID-19 on the job, according to a news release.

Specifically, Stolle asked if first responders who are exposed to COVID-19 on the job would qualify for benefits under two laws: The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act if they become ill and the Line of Duty Act should they die due to the disease or complications from it.

“As a result of this historic COVID-19 pandemic, leaders nationwide are asking people to practice social distancing,” Stolle wrote. “This is impossible for our first responders, including my deputy sheriffs. First responders are required to run toward the danger and must continue to do their jobs regardless of the risk, exposing themselves and their loved ones to the potential dangers of this pandemic.”

Stolle asked Herring to provide a response to several questions posed in the letter before April 22 when the Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to hold a veto session. If Herring determines that first responders are not covered by current laws, he has called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to address any lapses in benefits coverage on April 22.

