VB shelter takes in 59 homeless animals from Louisiana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA is taking in nearly 60 homeless animals in an effort to find them homes.

The VBSPCA made the announcement Friday.

The 59 homeless animals arrived in Virginia Beach Friday via a private chartered plane. The SPCA hopes bringing the animals to Hampton Roads will give them a better chance of getting adopted.

Even better news, however: a senior dog named Lady who was separated from her owner a couple of months ago also hitched a ride to the area.

She will be reunited with her owner and his family in North Carolina. She was found in a shelter in Louisiana.

The transfer of the animals was in partnership with Dr. Troxler of the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter and Erin Robbins of Wings of Rescue.

Latest Posts: