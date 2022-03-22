VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach sergeant sustained minor injuries after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that the deputy was directing traffic at Cape Henry Collegiate when the sergeant was struck in the leg by a truck.

He sustained minor injuries and has since been released from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

“We are grateful that he was not seriously hurt and pray for his full and speedy recovery,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether any charges would be filed.

