VB seeking input from walkers, bikers for 2020 transportation plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you walk or bike around Virginia Beach, the city wants to hear from you.

Officials are asking people to complete the online survey on the 2020 Active Transportation Plan.

The plan will focus on promoting the safety and accessibility of walking and biking around the city.

Virginia Beach has over 100 miles of trails between on-road bike paths, shared use asphalt p​aths, soft trails within parks and widened concrete sidewalks.

Residents who take the survey are being asked to use an interactive map will help figure out where the greatest need exists for a pedestrian and bicycle network.

The survey will remain open until Aug. 16. Take the survey here.