VB schools will require high school student-athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach high school student-athletes will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus weekly.

Virginia Beach announced the new policy Tuesday, which goes into effect on Nov. 8.

The Virginia Beach School board was scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss a safe schools update and COVID-19 health and safety mitigations.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is the third division in the region to issue such a policy. Chesapeake schools issued one during a meeting Monday night, and Suffolk issued another earlier this month.

Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are also among local divisions to change the number of required quarantine days from 14 to 10 after exposure to COVID-19.

