VB schools retain mask mandate, but give parents choice to ‘opt out’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach school officials have decided to retain their universal mask requirement, but will also give families the option to “opt out” of the requirement.

The school board voted 9-2 Thursday night to adjust the mask policy.

The decision is an attempt to balance both Gov. Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional in schools, and a state law requiring schools to follow CDC guidance — which currently says all people in schools should wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Youngkin’s order makes masks optional starting Monday, Jan. 24. According to a presentation from Virginia Beach administrators, the opt-out option means some students will be in school without masks as of that date.

The order says “parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also says parents won’t be required to provide a reason for their choice.

Still, a federal CDC order requires all people on school buses to wear face coverings. Parents who don’t want their children to wear masks on the bus will need to arrange alternate transportation.

Staff will be required to wear face coverings inside school buildings. The same goes for visitors and spectators (including students) at athletic events and after-school programming,

Administrators also recommended student quarantine return to a 10-day period, and high school students once again quarantine after close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

The recommendation included a suggestion to survey families to see if there’s interest in creating a virtual learning option, although that may not be possible unless the state gifts “significant support.”

Some school divisions, such as Poquoson and Chesapeake schools, decided to make masks optional starting Jan. 24. Others, including Norfolk, Accomack, Isle of Wight, Northampton County, Portsmouth and others, will continue requiring masks.