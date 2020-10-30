VB schools releases more info ahead of returning all grades to in-person class

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 12, all students whose families want them to return to in-person learning in Virginia Beach will do so.

The transition to a different routine means some families may have questions.

On Thursday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials sent home a letter to parents in the hopes it may shed some light on the upcoming changes, the division wrote in an email to WAVY News.

Students whose families wish for them to stay home and aren’t Option 1 can continue learning virtually.

The Virginia Beach School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to return all grade levels to in-person learning. Option 1 students in grades seven through nine — including those at ATC, Tech Center, GSA and ESP at Brock Center — return Nov. 12 for two days a week in-person.

Pre-K through sixth grade students will keep the same schedules as they’ve had.

Here’s the schedule breakdown:

Pre-K through fifth grade will keep their current schedule for Option 1 and 2 students.

Sixth grade students that are Option 1 will keep reporting to school in-person Tuesday through Friday.

Seventh grade would be in the classroom on Tuesday and Wednesday each week. The other days are remote learning.

Eighth-graders will be back on Thursday and Friday each week, with the other days being remote.

Grades nine through 12 with students with last names from A through K will be in school Tuesdays and Wednesdays with remote learning the other days.

Grades nine through 12 with students with last names from L to Z will return to the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays with remote learning the other days.

Option 2 high school students will continue with remote learning Tuesday through Friday.

Cameras rules for virtual learning

The division has also changed the guidelines for student participation in virtual learning.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, student cameras must be turned on at the beginning of class for attendance purposes. Cameras should be left on during instruction and group work. They can be turned off during independent work.

The Department of Technology is working on a way for students to blur their background or use a virtual background on their Chromebook camera.

“In the meantime, parents are encouraged to assist their children with identifying a suitable location in their home when engaging in synchronous instruction,” the division wrote.

As a reminder, students also must sit in their assigned seats when riding the bus. That assignment can only be changed with permission of the bus driver and a school administrator.

“As we plan for more Option 1 students returning to in-person instruction, we are working on transportation schedules. Because of limitations on seating on our buses, it would be very helpful to our efforts to return students safely and efficiently if those who do not need bus transportation could let us know,” the division said.

Option 1 families who chose to have bus service initially but now do not need it should contact the school by Friday, Nov. 6 and let them know for planning purposes.

