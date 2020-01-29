VB schools recaps findings from lead testing and outlines steps for the future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools are using a past problem to look to the future.

It’s a scary one for parents– and school officials are trying to make sure elevated lead levels are the last thing anyone has to worry about.

Since November, 10 On Your Side has been reporting on the lead levels found in more than two dozen Virginia Beach schools. Since that time, the district has been working to make sure other schools haven’t been affected by the elevated levels.

School officials say they’re just weeks away from completing testing on all schools built before 1986.

Results from the second round of testing show that out of 490 water samples taken from 10 schools, only 13 samples came back with elevated lead levels.

The district’s chief of operations presented an after-action review of the lead situation that talked about what challenges they faced during testing and what steps they plan to take for the future.

Communication and the delay in notifying parents of the elevated samples was a big point of concern, but the officials say they’ve worked to make sure the district is as transparent as possible moving forward.

Looking ahead, 20 percent of schools will be tested each year and the district is also working to advocate for better legislation to help other schools who find themselves in this situation.

Coming up later tonight on WAVY News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. we’ll have more from the chief of operations about what else they learned during this process and how they plan to change it for the better.