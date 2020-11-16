VB schools: Person at Glenwood Elementary positive for coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials say a person who was in the building at Glenwood Elementary School recently has tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials sent home a letter Monday to staff and families informing them of the new case.

The person, whose role at the school hasn’t been released, was in the building Nov. 12 and 13.

The person will not return to the building until their healthcare provider releases them and CDC guidelines have been met.

The school division has been working with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health to identify those who came into close contact with the person. Those who had close contact will be contacted by the division or health department.

The news comes the same day as Virginia Beach school officials made the decision to return all students to remote learning.

On Thursday, thousands of students up to 12th grade who chose in-person learning returned to the classroom for two days a week of in-person class.

