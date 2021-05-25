VB schools not requiring masks for outdoor sporting events, graduations starting May 28

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools will no longer require masks to be worn at outdoor graduation and sporting events beginning Friday.

The change coincides with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders 72 and 79.

Under CDC guidance, anyone who is fully vaccinated — and 14 days past their second dose — doesn’t need to wear a mask while outside at Virginia Beach sporting events and graduations, VBCPS said.

All gathering restrictions in Virginia will be lifted on Friday, May 28, including capacity and distancing requirements in businesses and public spaces, according to Northam’s office.

Every VBCPS graduate will be given six tickets for graduation guests. Those groups of six will be seated 3 feet apart from other groups.

Those who aren’t vaccinated are still urged to wear masks.

