VB schools hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics week of Oct. 25

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students, faculty and staff this week.

The clinics will be held at two schools this week. They will offer Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-17.

Those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For people who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 two-dose vaccines, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster shots are also recommended for individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Individuals who are unsure of their eligibility should ask their doctor or visit this CDC webpage.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. All clinics will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday October 27: Tallwood High School, 1668 Kempsville Road Click here to make an appointment.

Tallwood High School, 1668 Kempsville Road