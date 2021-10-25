VB schools hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics week of Oct. 25

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students, faculty and staff this week.
The clinics will be held at two schools this week. They will offer Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-17.
Those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For people who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 two-dose vaccines, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Booster shots are also recommended for individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Individuals who are unsure of their eligibility should ask their doctor or visit this CDC webpage.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. All clinics will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday October 27: Tallwood High School, 1668 Kempsville Road
- Thursday October 28 – First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Road