VB school division discusses upcoming school year in board workshop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus has made making back-to-school plans difficult.

The Virginia Beach School District decided two weeks ago to start the school year with virtual learning.

In the school board workshop that started at 4 p.m. Tuesday, school leaders talked about how virtual learning attendance is required by law.

They said unlike in the spring of 2020, this school year, virtual and face-to-face learning will be assessed and graded.

Dr. Marc Bergin, the chief of staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, talked about the student registration verification process.

He said 70 percent of families completed the process. About 42 percent of that 70 percent have selected option 1 for face-to-face instruction when it’s safe to do so. About 28 percent selected option 2 for the Virtual Learning Center for the school year.

“Regarding the 30 percent of families that have not completed the process parents have until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 12) to make the selection for each of their children. School administrators counselors and other school-based staff were busy in their offices today making contact with these families and they will continue to do so tomorrow ” said Bergin.

School leaders discussed training and coaching that will be available for teachers to help with virtual teaching.

In the meeting, they also talked about how they are committed to providing technology and wifi access to those students who need it.

Video recordings of the school division’s information sessions can take a few days to post on the division’s website and YouTube page. This story will be updated with the link to the video as soon as the recording becomes available.

Latest Posts: