VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person in a car sustained minor injuries Friday after they were involved in a crash with school bus.

Dispatchers say students were on board at the time, but none complained of injuries.

The call came in reporting the crash at 2:50 p.m. Friday at S. Rosemont Road and Bow Creek Boulevard, dispatchers said.

One person in the car had a minor injury but refused transport to a medical facility.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.