VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A former Virginia Beach school bus driver facing child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges appeared in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

The judge denied bond for 31-year-old Michael Gunther, so he will remain in jail for now.

Gunther’s defense attorney told the judge his client has been cooperative throughout this process and has attended every meeting. He told the judge that if Gunther were released on bond, his parents would keep him under house arrest and not let him use a cell phone.

Meanwhile, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney said investigators continue to go through Gunther’s phone, where they have already reportedly found more than 50 pictures relating to child pornography. Investigators need to make sure the pictures are not AI generated and confirm they are of underaged children.

The assistant commonwealth’s attorney stressed that Gunther was still a danger to the community. That was when the judge announced she had no intention of setting a bond for Gunther at this time.

This case stems from a September incident where a 15-year-old boy’s mother found her son unconscious and rushed him to the hospital. He survived. According to court paperwork, the parent went through the teen’s phone and discovered text messages with a “Mr. Mike” that included conversations about providing the student and others with alcohol and nicotine vapes. Investigators were able to match the number from the texts with one tied to Michael Gunther, according to the documents.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed in a statement to WAVY that Gunther is no longer employed with the school system.

This is a case WAVY will continue to follow.