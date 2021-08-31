VB School Board to hold special meeting Wednesday to discuss decorum, public comments and safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After several contentious school board meetings in Virginia Beach this summer, the board is meeting to address some of the recent issues with decorum.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 to discuss “reviewing, making recommendations or taking actions regarding how the School Board conducts meetings, accepts public comments at certain meetings, prepares for meetings and handles decorum, order and safety or health mitigation protocols for meetings.”

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and can be attended virtually. Masks are required for in-person attendees.

The meeting comes about two weeks after board Chair Carolyn Rye and division Chief of Staff Dr. Donald E. Robertson issued formal warnings to two women about their behavior.

The warnings told the two women that they would be banned from coming to future meetings if their behavior continued. One is accused of yelling as others spoke at the podium. The other was accused of making profane gestures and comments during the public comment period.

The issues came about during meetings where the board discussed whether masks should be mandatory in Virginia Beach school facilities — an issue that’s proved contentious throughout the country as students return to school.

At-large board member Victoria Manning said she would be unable to attend the special meeting Wednesday due to family matters, but wrote a letter about her believes and comments on the matters that’ll be discussed.

She said board members should practice what they preach and respect both the public and one another.

“If the Chair and Vice-Chair want to shut citizens down for harsh speech and being off agenda then they should consider doing the same when Board members do it. The law protects a citizen’s rights to disagree, be angry and to offer harsh speech to their elected officials. School Board leadership never sent “warning letters” to members of the public when harsh speech was levied at me, it is only done when it is pointed at members of the majority,” Manning wrote in the letter.

Manning also condemned the recent move to send warning letters to members of the public. She added that one of the letters included statements that a woman allegedly said, but were “absolutely false.”

“The Chair did not send warning letters to other Board members when they acted

inappropriately in meetings and the citizens of this great City certainly should not be “reprimanded” by

their elected representatives,” Manning said.