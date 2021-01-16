VB School Board to hold special meeting on Option 1 students returning to in-person learning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board sent a letter to student families letting them know about the upcoming special meeting.

According to the posted agenda and the letter, on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m., the special workshop session will discuss the motion that passed last Tuesday, Jan. 12, regarding the return of Option 1 students to school buildings.

The letter says that the plan currently calls for in-person instruction to resume the week of Feb. 1 if there are seven consecutive days with a reduction in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Eastern Region.

The board also plans to clarify the logistics and timeframe of the plan during the special workshop meeting.

Members of the public will be able to observe the School Board Meeting through live streaming, broadcast on VBTV Channel 47, and on Zoom.