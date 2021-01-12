VB School Board to discuss return to in-person learning for some students during Tuesday meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)— Virginia Beach school leaders will decide if some students will return to classes next week when they meet virtually on Tuesday.

During a workshop last week, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence proposed having all option 1 pre-K through sixth-grade students return to campus next Tuesday, Jan 19. This would also include high- level special education students.

Then after a three-week monitoring period, Spence hopes to bring students in grades 7-12 back to class in February.

The Virginia Health Department reports coronavirus cases in the city of Virginia Beach are trending up at a record level, with a 20.9% test positivity rate.

Despite rising metrics across the city, the district announced there will be a varsity winter sports season in Virginia Beach.

School leaders say there will be some changes to team sizes and no spectators at competitions.

Spence maintains transmission is low within schools. The school district reports 18 new cases since January.

Spence also asked for the school board’s approval to allow him to close classes and entire schools as needed, based on school-level coronavirus metrics.

School officials will also discuss that at the meeting at 6 p.m.