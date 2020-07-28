VB School Board to consider fall reopening plan Tuesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As many school divisions in Hampton Roads make decisions on what the fall semester will look like during the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Beach is now stepping up to the plate to make its call.
On Tuesday, the school board was scheduled to meet starting at 6 p.m. to consider plans for reopening the city’s schools this fall. WAVY News 10’s Geena Arevalo reports 65 people were scheduled to speak during the public comment period.
Last week, Virginia Beach Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence released his recommendation, which is virtual learning beginning Sept. 8 with the chance to resume some in-person learning if health data indicates it is safe.
Under Spence’s recommended plan, parents would also have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning and continue virtual education even if schools reopen.
Three board members have also released their own alternative plan titled “the plan for choice,” saying they don’t want to wait for the health metrics to improve.
Ahead of the meeting Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach Education Association held a “Pack the Parking Lot” car rally to tell the school division they want to start the school year virtually.
The VBEA says this is the safest option for everyone amid the pandemic. COVID-19 cases are surging in Hampton Roads.
Another group of people who want in-person instruction also gathered outside the school administration building before the meeting. They said the choice should be up to the parents about whether to send students back on campus.
