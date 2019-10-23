VB school board orders one more survey to gauge opinion on school start time change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Schools is again sending out a survey to the community to gauge opinion on school start times.

“I would like the question asked, do you want this change to occur? Yes or no?” said Board Member Trenace Riggs, during the Tuesday school board meeting.

Earlier this month, the district recommended the Virginia Beach School Board adopt a schedule change that would move high school start times to 9:20 a.m. next school year. Nearly a year ago, the school board voted to push back school start times to improve academic performance for adolescents.

The district conducted a survey in 2016 and nearly 3/4 of parents, students, teachers and others who participated said they supported later start times.

“But now the public can weigh the proposal along with the research and see if this is a change they want to see us make,” Riggs said.

A Change.org petition was recently launched by students asking Virginia Beach Public Schools to keep school start times as they currently are. Students say the change will have more negative impacts than positive ones because of effects on jobs.