VB School Board approves mandatory masks for all students and staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — School leaders in Virginia Beach spent several hours Tuesday night discussing their mask policy for the upcoming school year.

Minutes before 1:00 a.m. the board voted 7 to 4 to implement the proposed plan by school administration, which includes mandatory masks for all students and staff, after a more than seven hour meeting.

Masks will be a requirement in all school buildings and on buses. Students and staff will not need to wear a face covering when outdoors.

The mandate go into effect as soon as Aug. 16 and will stay in effect until COVID-19 metrics locally show decreasing numbers.

Dozens of Virginia Beach parents and students rallied against masks and demanded transparency from the school board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

At the meeting, 50 people signed up to address the board on the mask policy in-person. Another 17 spoke virtually. The majority of speakers did not want their children to wear masks this fall, and many spoke passionately in front of the board.

Some speakers urged the board to adopt a resolution on the agenda that would make masks optional.

Last week, Virginia Beach School Board member Laura Hughes told 10 On Your Side she intended to introduce a resolution that would make wearing a mask a personal decision both indoors and outdoors in the absence of any statewide requirement. The resolution ultimately failed to pass.

Some speakers also threatened to take their children out of the school division if masks were made mandatory. Others explained their children have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from being able to wear masks.

On Monday, Chesapeake schools also made a decision on masks, sticking with their original plan to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.

The decisions on the local level come the week after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state would ask all students and staff at K-12 schools to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or not, based on recent CDC guidance. School districts could face apparent legal action if not, per Northam.

Masks aren’t mandated via an executive order from the governor, but Northam indicated it stemmed from legislation passed this year that requires Virginia schools to have in-person learning five days a week and provide instruction in a manner that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies… to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

