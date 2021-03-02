VB School Board approves $828.8M budget with 5% pay raise for staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pay raise may be on its way for staff in Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The Virginia Beach School Board Tuesday approved an $828.8 million operating budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The teacher raise is comprised of a 4/5% increase for cost-of-living adjustments, and a .5% step increase for those reaching or below the top of the scale.

The budget must still be passed by City Council, which is expected to vote on May 15.

“We believe the initiatives outlined in this plan are essential to providing VBCPS students and staff with the supports they need to succeed during the ongoing health pandemic and beyond,” said Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye.

The budget also includes:

Funding to increase allowances for advanced degrees, to upgrade school counseling department chairs, and to move all custodians up one pay grade.

An increase in the number of guidance counselors for elementary and middle schools by 16, building on the progress in our understanding and implementation of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) competencies in our schools.

A continued focus on special education needs.

Additional positions and related expenses for expanding the Spanish Immersion Program and supporting the Environmental Studies Program at the Brock Center.

“VBCPS employees have been steadfast and resilient during this remarkable past year, and I am so grateful and pleased that we’ve been able to focus on their compensation in this budget,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “It’s also a much-needed push toward making this division more nationally competitive in attracting the best educators and enticing more families to come make this great city home.”