VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In a split vote with one abstention, a resolution to follow the Virginia Department of Education’s model policy regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia Beach City Public Schools did not pass.

Five board members voted in favor of the model policy, five voted against and one board member, Jennifer Franklin, abstained.

The resolution, proposed by board member Vicky Manning to align the school division with the Youngkin Administration’s model policies giving parents the right to dictate a child’s preferred name and pronoun.

The model guidelines under previous governor Ralph Northam gave students the right to privacy and the power to choose their name and pronouns without parental involvement.

Dozens of current Virginia Beach public school students spoke against the resolution.

“If your true goal is to protect every student, you must acknowledge the students who simply want to feel secure in school when they may not have the same privileges at home,” said Salem High School sophomore Bethany Wilmoth.

Meanwhile, many parents urged board members to approve the state’s model guidelines.

“Do we really care about transgender students,” one speaker said, “or are we really more focused on denying the basic human right of parents to determine what is best for their child’s mental health.”

In July, the state Department of Education released an 18-page document — Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools — outlining its guidance on how transgender and nonbinary students should be treated in Virginia schools.

VDOE’s model policies are meant to place focus on parental involvement in a child’s experience at school. The guidelines suggest that school officials should “defer to parents in decisions about a child’s identity, and keep parents informed about their child’s wellbeing.”

Dozens of people at the Virginia Beach School Board meeting spoke out in favor and against VDOE’s model policies.

“We are not asking for much,” said Kellam High School junior AJ Quartararo, speaking against the state’s guidelines. “We are not asking for extra attention, or even for your full understanding of our identities. We are only asking for respect, for safety and for equity.”