VB Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series ending after 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Friday that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will be ending after two decades in Virginia Beach.

“A decision like this never comes easy,” organizers said on Facebook. “Especially after so many great years in a special place like Virginia Beach.”

The event will take place one last time this year, on Labor Day weekend, allowing runners to take part in a one-mile run, 5k and half marathon. Registration is now open for those interested in participating.

“We are fully committed to putting on a great event in 2021 for all we celebrate this final chapter of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series,” they added.

The 5k kicks off at 7 a.m. on September 4, followed by the one-mile run at 8:15 a.m. The half-marathon begins the next day, September 5, at 6:30 a.m.

