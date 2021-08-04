VB resumes utilities delinquency turn-offs

Two invoice vouchers requesting payment of bills for office space, for two cents, and 14 cents, sit on Illinois state Rep. John Fritchey’s desk Wednesday, March 31, 2010, in Chicago. Fritchey was surprised to find the state planned to pay Peoples Gas 2 cents for an overdue utility bill at his office. Turns out agencies statewide are issuing vouchers for late-payment interest of just pennies apiece because of a change in the law last year Illinois pays 1 percent interest on all late bills. The minimum amount of interest paid used to be $50, but lawmakers removed all limits last year. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia Beach officials announced that water service turn-offs for non-payment of delinquent bills will return at the end of August.

After suspending the turns off in March 2020 because of the pandemic, delinquent notices have continued to be sent for overdue balances. In addition, customers have continued to receive automated calls reminding them of their bills.

Officials say customers are provided 90 days from the original bill date to pay their bill in full. At that point, their account will be considered delinquent and eligible for service termination.

The turn-offs will resume on August 30, 2021.