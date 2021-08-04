VB resumes utilities delinquency turn-offs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia Beach officials announced that water service turn-offs for non-payment of delinquent bills will return at the end of August.
After suspending the turns off in March 2020 because of the pandemic, delinquent notices have continued to be sent for overdue balances. In addition, customers have continued to receive automated calls reminding them of their bills.
Officials say customers are provided 90 days from the original bill date to pay their bill in full. At that point, their account will be considered delinquent and eligible for service termination.
The turn-offs will resume on August 30, 2021.
