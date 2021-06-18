VB restaurants, hotels prepare for huge summer rush

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the summer temperatures continue to heat up, Virginia Beach businesses prepare for a rush as the summer officially kicks off.

Between Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrations, high school graduations and nice weather, there are a number of reasons for people to head to the beach this weekend.

Executive Director Stacey Shiflet with the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association says most restaurants are preparing for a huge rush this weekend.

On our way to the Oceanfront ahead of what’s expected to be a busy weekend. 90% of hotel rooms are filled, and it’s only the start of the summer. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LgQfBrXyGO — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) June 18, 2021

Many restaurants continue to experience staffing issues, making it harder to serve the influx of customers they’re having.

Shiflet says the best thing for people looking to come out this weekend is to make reservations ahead of time.

She also says to consider making lunch or brunch reservations instead of dinner because of availability.

John Zirkle, president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, says even though there are no large events planned for this weekend, most hotels are at 90% capacity for this weekend.

The large influx of hotel capacity isn’t just centralized to the Oceanfront. He says hotels across the city are seeing a huge number of reservations.

Their biggest concern, like many restaurants, is a staffing shortage, where there are currently 700 to 800 job openings at hotels across the city.

For some hotels, they can’t fully sell out because they don’t have enough staff to serve the amount of business they’re seeing.

Overall, the number one thing they’re both asking for from visitors this weekend is patience as businesses continue to adjust opening back up to full capacity.