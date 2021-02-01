VB restaurant week begins: Local business owners open doors for a full week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Restaurant week is going on in Virginia Beach, but as one can imagine, things are a bit different now. The pandemic turned the restaurant business upside down, forcing many to adapt or close

This week in particular can be a fun time to see what different places have to offer and take advantage of new deals, but this time around, it holds a little more weight for the restaurant owners.

“COVID has kind of changed the game in the food industry,” said Jodi Newland, owner of Sweetwater Cuisine in Virginia Beach.

“When COVID happened, we decided to open up our doors for takeout and curbside and then when we were able, we opened up for dine-in. Because catering is nonexistent right now,” said Newland.

Previously, they had been primarily in the catering game, but with no parties, that means no catering.

She says participating in restaurant week this week was a no-brainer.

“Restaurant week gives awareness to the existence of locally-owned restaurants, number one. We are tucked away, kind of hidden in a corner, so the advertising is very valuable for us and there has been a lot of reach,” she said.

Like many other restaurants, they created a special menu and specials for families to enjoy.

She says their participation helps everyone in the community.

“All of us have struggled through this going on a year. And this is an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy what they’ve been missing for the last 10 months and gives us a chance to do revenue-building,” she added.

She says they are happy to do it.

“It’s a bright spot to come and get back to what we love and making people happy through food,” said Newland.

For a full list of the restaurants participating this week, click here.