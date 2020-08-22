VB residents get free COVID-19 testing and safety supplies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Today folks in Virginia Beach were able to get a free COVID-19 test and some supplies to keep them safe.



“We’re handing out hand sanitizer and reusable cloth masks, as well as some literature for hurricane season and COVID,” said Kim Tempesco, senior emergency planner for the city of Virginia Beach’s Office of Emergency Management.

Tempesco says it’s important to hand these out.



“A lot of folks are appreciative of the supplies. In a lot of cases, they haven’t been able to find them or been having trouble getting access to them,” she said.



She says they were given a bulk amount of these items to hand out originally.

“We were initially supplies with 20,000 masks and hand sanitizer. Our CERT team has been packaging the supplies for us and handing them out at most of our events,” she said.

As of today, they are about one-third of the way through the supplies. She says they will continue to give them out until supplies run out.

