Virginia Beach City Council meets for the first time in their new council chambers (WAVY Photo/Brett Hall)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia delivered their findings on resident’s experience with the 10-1 election system to the Virginia Beach City Council.

The briefing provided input gathered from community listening sessions conducted in March and April.

The report includes an account of resident preferences on how future elections should be conducted, and the results of probability and open-source surveys conducted between April and May. It also includes and an expert legal review of election system options.

The presentation can be viewed on the city’s YouTube Channel and will be re-broadcast on VBTV Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m. on Cox channel 48 and Verizon channel 45.