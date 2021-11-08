VB residents concerned after Cox left 200-foot cable exposed for 6 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the sign in a yard off Chisholm Drive in Virginia Beach, a long Cox cable remained above-ground for several months.

The exposed cable could be seen running down across four homes’ yards and driveways, running about 200 feet long. While the cable was reburied as of Monday afternoon after a 10 On Your Side inquiry, neighbors said they were concerned about how long it took to fix the issue.

Steve Kinney and his wife, Marilyn, say Cox installed the cable six months ago after an underground one was having some connection issues.

Steve says they waited a month for Cox to properly bury the cable, then they started making calls to the cable company.

“We’ve called several times probably about four times in the six months it’s been laying like this. And Cox will come by and the repair people and say ‘We don’t have the equipment to bury it.’ They’ll take pictures of it and go back … then a month will go by, and we never hear anything have to call them again,” said Kinney.

He’s concerned because children in the neighborhood have started playing with it — even one time using it as a jump rope.

“Kids play all around the box and try to sit on the box that’s falling over, or they grab this cable and play with it, pull it up into the yard. And tripping, it’s a tripping hazard. We had Halloween and kids were going back-and-forth and we were worried about them tripping over it,” said Kinney.

He’s also worried about the cable accidentally getting cut by a lawnmower.

10 On Your Side reached out to Cox to see what the status was on getting it fixed. Monday afternoon, a representative responded with a statement.

“Safety is our top priority. We have a crew ready to bury this cable as soon as the necessary utility markings are completed. We’ve submitted an emergency ticket with Miss Utility to expedite the process,” the statement reads.

As of 4:45 p.m. Kinney said Cox had buried the cable.