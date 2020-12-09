VB Public Works to host virtual public meeting for Centerville project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach Public Works announced their plan to host a virtual public hearing for the Centerville Turnpike Phase III Project.

The public hearing period is set to begin Thursday, Dec. 10. The project includes about 1.2 miles of road and environmental improvements from the Chesapeake city line north to Kempsville Road.

In the virtual hearing, there will be a pre-recorded informational video along with an interactive map.

Citizens will be able to review project information including the scope, schedule, and budget.

The purpose of this project is to address congestion in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach. The project includes:

Four-lane divided roadway

Pedestrian and cyclist improvements, including an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side

A 5-foot sidewalk on the east side

Dedicated on-street bike lanes

Sound walls

Multiple stormwater management facilities

An improved traffic signal at Glen View Drive

A new traffic signal at Old Ridge Road

Landscaping and LED street lighting

The virtual public hearing website will be available to the public starting Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 until Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

