VB Public Works to host public meeting regarding Old Forge and Red Lion drainage improvement project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach Public Works Department will hold an open house meeting for the Old Forge and Red Lion Drainage Improvements project.

The open house will be held in person on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bow Creek Recreation Center which is located at 3427 Club House Road.

This project aims to provide construction of new stormwater drains along Old Forge Court, Old Forge Road (from Old Forge Court to Red Lion Road) and along Red Lion Road to the Windsor Woods Canal.



The project is part of Virginia beach’s 15-year stormwater and flood protection program that the city council passed in 2018.

The meeting is open to the public.