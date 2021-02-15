VB Public Works closes portion of Baltic Ave. for stormwater pipe work

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works is closing a portion of Baltic avenue for stormwater pipe work.

VB Public Works announced the immediate road closure Tuesday, the same day it closed, due to emergency repairs needed on the road.

The closure is on Baltic Avenue between Holly Road and 30th Street.

It will be closed until Wednesday, March 3.

Officials say the project is likely to produce traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise.

Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of lane closures and detour. Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.

