VB Public Works accelerates projects along 19th Street to assist local businesses in the area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Works announced a faster-than-anticipated schedule for the completion of road improvement projects along 19th Street near the Oceanfront to assist local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The city says Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to lift restrictions on restaurants and allow them to serve in outdoor areas beginning this weekend, many of the restaurant owners were concerned about the road projects interfering with outdoor dining and other potential business along the 19th Street corridor.

During Thursday’s special session, Virginia Beach City Council voted to approve outdoor restaurant dining and to allow the city manager to approve temporary outdoor dining permits.

Officials from Public Works met with local business owners a few weeks ago to discuss how to accelerate some of the work that would benefit them.

The solution officials and business owners came up with will allow them to move up the scheduled work by over two weeks.

The intersection of 19th Street and Parks Avenue should be open to traffic beginning this Friday, May 15, the city said.

“These are extraordinary times for our community and tourism industry as we meet the challenges and business disruption due to COVID19. We are really looking forward to the opening of cafe restaurants and the completion of one of the most remarkable streets in our city – and most importantly – designed to allow social distancing,” The City of Virginia Beach’s Public Works Department said.

Officials said they hope to complete the intersection work at both 19th Street and Mediterranean Avenue, as well as 19th Street and Cypress Avenue in the coming weeks.

