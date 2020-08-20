VB Public Schools hosts Zoom initiative: ‘#VBSafeTogether — Being Safe Learning Together in the Classroom’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hosting its third Zoom call tonight as part of the “#VBSafeTogether — Being Safe Learning Together in the Classroom” five part series initiative.

The Thursday night session will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and focus on providing additional information for teaching and learning in the virtual environment. Join the Zoom call by clicking here.

The staff from the Department of Teaching and Learning will walk participants through a day in the life of a student who is learning virtually in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Topics covered will include sample schedules, instructional strategies, and resources that support student learning.

The staff will also be available to answer any questions. Question submissions close Wednesday, August 19 at 3 p.m.

Upcoming sessions include:

Session 3: Thursday, August 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Session 4: Thursday, August 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Session 5: Thursday, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The division’s Fall 2020 Plan is available at vbschools.com.

