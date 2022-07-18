VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Friends of Virginia Beach Public Library board member found a book of court cases going back to 1730 that was compiled by Thomas Jefferson himself.

Bob Gilson came upon a first edition of, “Reports of Cases Determined in the General Court of Virginia from 1730 to 1740 and from 1769 to 1772.” The book contains 42 Virginia court cases.

The book was compiled by Thomas Jefferson before his death in 1826 and printed/published in 1829 in Charlottesville by his grandson, Thomas Jefferson Randolph, according to Leslie G. Bowman, President of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello.

“The first 31 cases were chosen by Jefferson from manuscript notes left by Sir John Randolph, Edward Barradall and William Hopkins, with another 11 cases where Jefferson himself acted as court reporter,” said Bowman.

There are thought to be 82 copies of this particular book to exist in law and university libraries, as well as be the first volume of court reports in Virginia history.

“The Friends” non-profit group sorts through many books each week to sell at their book shop inside Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. The Friends decided to donate the book to the Jefferson Library at Monticello for preservation instead of selling it.

The Friends board will host an event to signify the official donation of the book to the Jefferson Library at Monticello, Friday, July 22. The event will be at Central Library at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.