VB Public Library expands hours; updates phone numbers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) announced on Thursday they are adding 16 hours to their weekly operating schedule. Officials say the change is to increase in-person access for the community.

The changes are:

The Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library is open two hours later Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Hours on Friday and Saturday will remain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pungo-Blackwater Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. They will remain closed on Friday.

Drive-up windows at the Bayside & Special Services Library and Princess Anne Area Library will open at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, VBPL announced that they are consolidating their telephone numbers to improve their operating efficiencies. The public is asked to call (757) 385-0150 if they have questions regarding accounts, operations, programs or research assistance.

The following numbers will remain the same:

TCC/City Joint-Use Library, (757) 822-7800

Wahab Public Law Library, (757) 385-4419

Disability/Special Services, (757) 385-2684