VB Public Libraries reopen for limited in-person services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re a child, student, or avid reader, going to the library can be a fun and helpful experience. Now, folks in Virginia Beach can have some of that normalcy again.

“I called this morning to make sure there wasn’t a line out here, and I’m just eager to get inside,” said Virginia Beach resident Randy Ford.

Central Library off Virginia Beach Boulevard is one of 10 of the city’s libraries that reopened Monday after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols.

Windsor Woods Area Library is still closed for renovations.

While there are still capacity restrictions, you can now browse the bookshelves, check out items, and access computers and printers.

“We ask people when they use a computer to let us know when they’re done so we can wipe the computer chair and station down in between customers,” said Central Library Manager Sasha Matthews.

Masks are required and paths are marked for one-way travel. Sneeze guards have also been added at customer service stations.

“Some of our spaces aren’t available to customers due to enclosures or small spaces. Some of the smaller branches have smaller footprints, so we’re asking customers to limit it to one hour so other customers can come in and out in a timely manner,” said Matthews.

Matthews says they did extensive research on how to stop the books from spreading COVID-19 as people return them. She says the books are quarantined for 24 hours, instead of being constantly wiped down which can damage them.

Plus ,once you’ve found what you’re looking for, there are self-checkout options.

The libraries are currently operating on restricted hours, to find more information please click here.